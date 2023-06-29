Grand Jury Declines to Indict Travis Scott in Astroworld Tragedy that Killed 10

Travis Scott will not face criminal charges in connection with a crowd crush at the rapper’s Astroworld music festival in 2021 when 10 people died and thousands were injured.

via: NBC News

Attorney Kent Schaffer confirmed to NBC News a grand jury has convened and is considering criminal indictments against Scott and others related to the Astroworld deaths.

“There’s no telling how long it will take but we’re confident that they will agree that Travis committed no crimes,” Schaffer said.

Ten people were killed at the Nov. 5, 2021 tragedy at NRG Park, including 9-year-old Ezra Blount, the youngest of the victims, when a crowd of about 50,000 attendees began pushing toward the stage. The other victims ranged in age from 14 to 27. Medical examiners said they all died from compression asphyxia.

Nearly 2,400 people needed medical treatment following the deadly crowd surge.

After the festival, Scott said in a video he could not have imagined the “severity of the situation” at the concert in Houston.

“I’m honestly just devastated. I could never imagine anything like this just happening,” Scott said in an Instagram story posted on his account.

He also released a written statement on social media.

“I want to send out prayers to the ones that was lost last night,” he said in the video. “We’re actually working right now to identify their families so we can help assist them through this tough time.”

Hundreds of lawsuits have been filed against Scott and the concert’s organizer, Live Nation, accusing them of negligence. Scott issued a “general denial” of the claims in 2021 and asked for multiple suits to be dismissed.