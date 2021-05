What is happening down in Atlanta?

A day after it was revealed that Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia are engaged, Simon’s estranged wife Falynn might just have some engagement news of her own — or this is a stunt for promo.

In a newly-surfaced clip, Falynn can be seen proposing to a man said to be a former entertainment assistant named London Gillespie…in a bowling alley.

We don’t know what’s going on, but take a look at the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WeekNights w The ? Fly Guy DC (@theflyguydcshow)

