What Is Going On? Kelly Price's Sister Doubts Lawyer's 'Safe' Claims, Says ‘Until We Physically See My Sister…We Don’t Know Anything’ [Video]

Where is Kelly Price?

Her family reported her whereabouts missing, her attorney says she’s safe and recovering from COVID, but now her sister says the family ‘doesn’t know anything.

Kelly Price‘s sister, Shanrae Price, has spoken out in the hours after her sister’s lawyer declared her ‘safe’ and recovering from COVID-19 at an undisclosed location.

Shanrae called into the “Larry Reid Live” show on Friday night and said:

“Until we physically see my sister…we don’t know anything.”

Larry then asked Shanrae why it took the family so long to file a missing person’s report.

She replied:

We haven’t heard from her in over a month. And yes it was reported before Saturday, before I did the well check.

It was a phone call that went in two weeks before. And there was a process. And then I did a well check on Saturday this past Saturday and there’s a process.

We’re trying to work with the police. But, it’s time to go public.

We have not heard anything. We have not seen anything from my sister. And I’m asking people…pray…pray.

Until she resurfaces, we really don’t know what’s going on.

