Ashley Olsen and Longtime Boyfriend Louis Eisner Make Red Carpet Debut 

Ashley Olsen is going red-carpet official with her man — finally.

via Page Six:

The fashion designer, 35, attended a charity event Thursday with artist boyfriend Louis Eisner, even posing for rare photos together.

Sticking to her signature all-black ensembles, Olsen wore an oversized blazer and pants, while Eisner looked dapper in a black suit.

It was a first for the intensely private couple, who have been linked since 2017 but seldom appear together in public.

Olsen and Eisner attended Thursday’s 20th anniversary celebration for Young Eisner Scholars, a nonprofit organization that helps students from economically disadvantaged communities. The charity was founded by Eisner’s father, Eric Eisner, who was formerly the president of the David Geffen Company.

It’s been quite a spell since the actress-turned fashion mogul has hit a red carpet. The last time she was photographed at a gala was the CFDA Fashion Awards in June 2019, which she attended with twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen.

Ashley’s love life appears to be sailing smoother than her twin and The Row co-founder Mary-Kate, who became single this year after divorcing her husband, Olivier Sarkozy.

Mary-Kate, 35, filed for divorce from the French banker, 52, in May 2020. In court papers, the former child star alleged that Sarkozy had cruelly kicked her out of their New York home in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their divorce was finalized in January, and a NYC townhouse that she lost in the settlement has hit the market with an asking price of $11.5 million.

At least the stresses of breaking up are not affecting Mary-Kate’s horse-riding skills. The avid equestrian recently competed at the Longines Global Champions Tour in Rome and ranked a respectable third place for her competitive showjumping.

The Olsen Twins collected their coins and, for the most part, mind their business. We love that for them!