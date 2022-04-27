You Go Girl: Florida Teen Receives Acceptance Letters From 72 Colleges

A Florida high school senior received a whopping 72 college acceptance letters (and counting) after applying to 90 colleges.

via Complex:

Ja’Leaha Thornton of Glades Central High School said she started submitting college applications in early September 2021, telling Good Morning America that she wanted to “see how many I can actually get into.” Thorton was determined to broaden her horizons by picking out-of-state schools, and ultimately ended up applying to 90 colleges.

She credited the Common Black College Application and the Common App for helping her submit applications to several colleges at once. “At most, I spent $20 because I did the Black Common App and also the Common App, and I was able to use my fee waivers,” Thornton explained.

Thorton has chosen to attend Xavier University of Louisiana where she will major in pre-med psychology with a minor in chemistry.

It was announced earlier this month that XULA plans on opening its own medical school, the Graduate School of Health Sciences and Medical School.

In the meantime, Thornton is working on her valedictorian speech for her graduation next month. Looking back at her time in high school, Thornton is appreciative of the family and friends who helped her get to where she is today.

“I just wanted to make sure I give special shoutouts to my family, especially my mom, my great grandmother, my grandmother and my uncle. They have been the solid foundation for me. I believe in the saying ‘It takes a village to build a child,’ and that was my village,” she said.

“Also my school family, my guidance counselor, my teachers and my friends. Pretty much everybody that helped me through the journey,” she continued. “I’m just excited for the next steps of my life.”

Thornton is interested in pursuing a career in forensic psychiatry, saying, “At first, I was looking into becoming a child psychiatrist … but the more I looked into it, I became more interested in working with the people who have committed crimes and trying to get them back on the right track, studying their stories and seeing how we can apply that to life.”

She also wants to study abroad in Asia, go to medical school after college, and open a nonprofit focused on mental health awareness called “I Hear You.”

Good for her!