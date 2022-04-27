Rob Kardashian Says 'Toxic Relationship' with Blac Chyna 'Wasn't Real Love' in Emotional Testimony

Rob Kardashian took the stand in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday during the ongoing trial between Blac Chyna and his family family, giving an emotional testimony about his and Chyna’s “toxic relationship.”

via People:

While speaking in court, Rob said he had met Chyna –– born Angela White –– through Instagram and mutual friends shortly after he graduated college, telling the jury that “everything happened very quickly” after reaching out to Chyna, with whom he shares 5-year-old daughter Dream.

When asked why he stayed in a relationship with her after she repeatedly disrespected his family “a hundred different ways” as their relationship progressed –– including not showing up to a baby shower the family had tried to plan for them, negative tweets and comments on social media about the Kardashian-Jenners, and even alleged death threats made to Rob’s youngest sister, Kylie –– Rob explained he was at the “lowest point” in his life.

“I was probably at the worst place in my entire life, at my weakest, lowest point. She was the one person who brought me in at my lowest point. So I ignored her bad behavior towards my family,” he said. “I was very vulnerable. I wasn’t thinking about that stuff. My mind was just in a completely different place.”

“It wasn’t real love,” he continued, adding that he cared for her because they had a child together. “My child wasn’t born out of spite.”

“It wasn’t a real type of love or we’d have been married. I didn’t want to be married to someone like that. It was a toxic relationship and nothing I’d want my daughter to see, or how I was raised or how my father raised me. It was a toxic relationship from day one,” he added.

Rob also recalled an explosive fight between him and Chyna in December 2016, in which Chyna allegedly tried to strangle him with an iPhone cord, hit him with a six-foot metal rod and pointed an unloaded gun at him — a moment she has since claimed in court was her “being funny” – telling the court that “this type” alleged abuse happened numerous times.

“She landed several blows to my body, face, and back with a six-foot metal rod. I’m not gonna fight a woman or hit her back. I’m gonna take those blows,” he said, alleging that she also broke down the door to the bedroom, damaged a TV and walls, and broke Christmas ornaments his mom had given him.

“You don’t put a gun to your fiancé’s head,” he continued. “It got very scary when a gun was put to my head. I tried to make it work as long as I could for the sake of our daughter.”

Rob also alleged Chyna was doing drugs and drinking alcohol the night of the fight, telling the court, “She tried to kill me.”

Chyna’s legal battle with the Kardashian-Jenner bunch began in 2017. At the time, she sued Rob and his family for allegedly damaging her brand and verbally and physically abusing her.

After Rob released nude photos of Chyna on Instagram, Chyna said the incident, as well as his family’s power over E!, likely resulted in Rob & Chyna’s cancellation, though Kris said in court on Friday that she “did not have any influence over the E! network” and didn’t “know what they were filming” for season 2.

Because of the show’s cancellation, Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, argued that Chyna lost out on the potential to earn millions of dollars from related appearances and social media posts.

Alright. We’ve all heard enough — let’s wrap this trial up!