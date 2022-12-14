GloRilla Clarifies Comment About Men Ejaculating on Her Food: ‘Just Playing’ [Video]

GloRilla got a little too personal during a recent appearance on Angela Yee’s ‘Lip Service’ podcast.

via Complex:

When asked about her kinks, GloRilla was initially hesitant to detail her wildest bedroom antics. “I do some shit that y’all never heard of,” she said. “It’s gon’ sound corny.”

“This so corny to me, oh my god. It’s some weird shit,” she continued. “Say, we just got done eating, right. Then we have sex right after [that]. And it’s some food, Ima still eat it. So, if he finna nut, I’m like, ‘Nut on my food Ima eat it.’ I’m like, ‘Put some on my fries real quick, I’ma eat it.’”

GloRilla concluded, “I be doing some crazy shit. I just try shit.”

Hours after her appearance on Lip Service, GloRilla took to Twitter to maintain that she was joking.

“I was just playing,” she wrote alongside a few crying laughing emojis.

After signing a deal with CMG this past summer, GloRilla in November shared her debut EP Anyways, Life’s Great… via Yo Gotti’s CMG Label. The project featured guest appearances from Cardi B, Niki Pooh, and Hitkidd on breakout hit “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).”

“GloRilla is a natural born star—she has a different sound and approach that’s needed in hip-hop right now,” Yo Gotti said after signing the rapper in July. “It’s one of the quickest rises that I’ve seen in my career because she only dropped in late-April and now she has the hottest cultural records in music. Glo is hungry for success and determined to win. We look forward to watching her grow as an artist and reach her full potential.”

We’re happy to hear that she was joking — because that’s just nasty.

I was just playing ????? — GloRilla ? (@GloTheofficial) December 14, 2022