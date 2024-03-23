GloRilla Avoids Political Discussion After White House Visit in Viral Interview: ‘That Ain’t Got Nothing to Do With Me’ | lovebscott.com

GloRilla was invited to the White House this week in celebration of Women’s History Month, and has since reflected on her experience meeting President Joe Biden.

via: Complex

CNN anchor, Laura Coates asked Glo if the POTUS wanted her endorsement or to encourage people to vote. “That ain’t got nothin’ to do with me,” GloRilla said. “I’m just livin’ my life like it’s golden,” she added, singing Jill Scott’s song, “Golden.”

this response has me hollering. pic.twitter.com/6Fmz4Zmpxs — TB (@TevonBlair) March 22, 2024

“But I’m not gonna talk politics but I love the president. I love everybody, and at the end of the day, the day gotta end,” she said.

GloRilla made her appearance at the White House earlier this week. She posted a handful of photos and videos to her Instagram, including a clip of her and Biden where she said, “Yeah Joe!” and he responded, “Yeah Glo!”, the latter perhaps a reference to her recent song of the same name.

The series also included additional photos of her and Biden, and a pic of her and Harris.