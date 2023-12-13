Gloria Govan Responds to Lawsuit By Production Company That Produced Content for Her Cannabis Brand

Reality TV personality Gloria Govan is currently embroiled in a legal dispute with Silver Leaf Events. The company has filed a lawsuit claiming that the “Basketball Wives” star and her RLNTLSS Brands entity have breached their contract, committed fraud, intentionally misrepresented facts, and conspired to engage in unfair business practices.

“[Silver Leaf] worked on the project through the end of April while regularly collaborating with GLORIA GOVAN and getting things ready with the brands and production team for filming,” the suit said.

“[Silver Leaf] filmed the content for the project, as directed by GLORIA GOVAN, on April 19, 2023.

“That morning, prior to filming, [Silver Leaf] sent GLORIA GOVAN a text message reminding her to sign the contract and to please send payment immediately.

“GLORIA GOVAN messaged [Silver Leaf] back saying that she was going to send money on Zelle for $7500.00 of the amount that was owed for production of the first episode.

“Again, Defendants sent no payment for this amount to [Silver Leaf].

The lawsuit asserts Govan never signed a contract, and had the group working on good faith.

Reaching out to directly lovebscott.com, Govan stated.

The recent lawsuit filed against RLTNLSS by Silverleaf Events and Amanda Tingler is not only deeply disappointing but also reflective of a troubling trend of unwarranted legal actions for potential financial gains and disparaging others in the industry. The project in question, unfortunately, did not materialize, leading us to respond with a counter-lawsuit for false representation, slander and punitive damages. We have built a transparent and ethical cannabis business working closely with trusted partners and brands. We remain committed to contributing to the industry and, will vigorously defend our brand against these unfounded allegations.

We hope it all can be resolved amicably.