Tiffany Haddish Officially Charged Weeks After Second DUI Arrest

Tiffany Haddish has been charged weeks after her DUI arrest.

The Los Angeles District Attorney has confirmed that the 44-year-old actress has been charged with two misdemeanors, one for driving under the influence of alcohol and another for driving with a .08 percent blood alcohol content.

via ET:

Haddish’s arraignment has been scheduled for Dec. 22. TMZ was first to report the news of Haddish’s charges. ET has reached out to Haddish for comment.

Last month, the Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed to ET that Haddish was cited by officers after witnesses allegedly observed her stopped in the middle of Beverly Drive, apparently asleep with her car still running.

This incident marked Haddish’s second arrest for driving under the influence, with the first occurring in January 2022. At that time, she was arrested in Atlanta, Georgia, after officers responded to a report of someone sleeping behind the wheel. Haddish faced charges of DUI and improper stopping on a roadway, eventually being released after posting a $1,666 bond.

We hope Tiffany gets the help she needs.