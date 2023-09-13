Gillie Da Kid Speaks on Losing His Son in Emotional Interview: "It Was a Very Painful Thing" [Video]

Gillie Da Kid appeared on the latest episode of “The Pivot Podcast,” where he spoke to former NFL players Channing Crowder, Fred Taylor, and Ryan Clark about his upbringing in Philadelphia, his successful “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” platform with cousin and collaborator Wallo267, and much more.

via: HipHopDX

The Philly native went into detail regarding the “emotional arc” of losing his child.

“The worst time had to be when I had to wash his body,” he began. “But it was also the best because I became a man that day. I was a little-ass boy up to that point. I thought I was a man because I did man shit — I paid bills, y’know what I mean, I took care of my family.”

He continued: “It was a gift and a curse. It was a good thing and a bad thing because it was a very painful thing to see your son laying there, cold and stiff, but I know I sent him off right, y’know what I mean, and in Islam, that’s a big thing — sending them off right.”

Watch Gillie’s heartfelt recollection at the 19:07 mark below:

Gillie Da Kid’s son, YNG Cheese, was killed in a triple shooting in Philadelphia in late July. The 25-year-old was shot once in the back and taken to the hospital by police, following which he was pronounced dead.

Soon after the tragedy, the Million Dollaz Worth of Game host broke his silence with an emotional post on Instagram. “I Miss u like $hit Dev My heart will forever have a Black hole in it but u know ur father gotta be strong to hold the family up,” he wrote. “Thanks 4 all the support from family, friends, and all of my followers y’all really helping me get thru these ruff times Me and my family appreciate and love y’all [blue heart emoji].”