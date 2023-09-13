Say What Now? Video Shows People in Wedding Party Brawling With Police, Six People Arrested

Celebration turned to chaos as a Rhode Island wedding party got into an all-out brawl with police officers.

via: Complex

The people attempted to keep the wedding vibes going at a bar early Sunday morning, but they were denied entry, which led to a wild altercation that resulted in six people getting arrested. According to a police report obtained by TMZ, David Onik got physical with bar staff when the party was not allowed entry.

This Rhode Island wedding party had the sh*t protected and served out of them by local PD. What are your thoughts on the video ??? According to the "news": The chaos began when a man, David Onik, was denied entry to a bar and became physical with staff, prompting a police… pic.twitter.com/msXJeD07jI — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) September 13, 2023

Police were called, and Onik’s wife, Rachael Onik, began “injecting herself into the incident and becoming uncooperative” when an officer tried to move her back, causing her to trip and fall on the street.

In video footage shared online, a woman in an orange dress, identified as Alexandra Flaherty, is seen kicking one of the police officer in the groin. He then throws at punch at Flaherty, and that’s when all hell breaks loose.

One office was thrown to the ground, when a man named Robert Nash began pummeling him. Two other officers pull another man out of the scuffle, and Onik appears to approach one of the officers before being klnocked out cold.

In the police report, Onik is accused of reaching for the officer’s firearm, which led to him landing a punch to her jaw. Onik eventually became conscious and was arrested.

All in all, three men and three women were arrested on criminal charges such as assault, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct. Five out of the six people are due in court on Wednesday for an arraignment hearing.