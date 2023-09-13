‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Forced to Face Off With Ex Marc Daly in Court As He Demands She Be Found in Contempt

The battle ranges on.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore will be forced to see with her soon-to-be ex-husband Marc Daly after being ordered to try and hash out their differences privately, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The decision comes only weeks after Marc accused Kenya of breaching their custody deal in their nasty divorce.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the exes have been informed they are required to appear for an October 6 mediation. The judge noted that “The appearance and participation of all parties is required at the scheduled mediation session.”

However, Marc, who lives in New York, could appear via telephone if his lawyer appears in the Georgia court.

The judge said it appears “that in the interest of the parties” to try and resolve their issues by attending ANOTHER mediation. The past mediation ended with Marc accusing Kenya of refusing to execute a partial settlement they reached. She denied the deal was never finalized.

The two were supposed to have a trial in their divorce but it has been held up. The judge now wants them to try to mediate before the trial takes place.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, in July, Daly asked the court to find Moore in contempt of court for allegedly violating a court order when she allowed their 4-year-old daughter to be near a near-fight on RHOA. Moore has primary custody of their 4-year-old with Daly having visitation. As part of their previous custody battle, prior to the divorce, Daly tried to keep their daughter on the Bravo show.

Moore opposed the request claiming her contract for RHOA required her to share all aspects of her life on the show. The judge ended up siding with the reality star and ordered Brooklyn can appear on the show. He noted that there was no evidence that Moore would put their daughter in any inappropriate situations.

However, the judge did rule that “[Kenya] shall notify [Marc] of any opportunity where the minor child will appear on camera and shall advise [Marc] of the content of the appearance; the minor child will only be involved in opportunities that are age appropriate.”

Daly argued Moore let Brooklyn be near her co-star Marlo Hampton when she attempted to kick down Moore’s hotel door. The child was sleeping inside the room when Hampton went off. The scene was featured on a recent episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

He also claimed Moore filmed a pizza commercial without informing him of the deal. In addition, Daly said that Moore refused to cooperate with “in-person” visits. He said he has only talked to Brooklyn twice in June despite his repeated requests for FaceTime calls.

Moore fired back at the allegations. She claimed to have notified her ex about the pizza ad. In regard to the Hampton incident, she said Brooklyn was asleep and was never aware of the incident.

She refuted Daly’s claim she was blocking him from communicating with their kid.

“Mother and Father had an established scheduled time daily to call the child. In an attempt to create issues, Father began to erratically change the times that he wanted to call on a whelm. He did this for the purpose of attempting to create an issue. Mother has implored Father to be consistent with his calls, which he refuses to do. Nevertheless, Father has been random in his behavior and unwilling to stick to the established schedule,” her motion read.

Moore accused Daly of having seen his child twice in two years. She said the two times he did was because she flew Brooklyn out to New York.

“In his failed attempt to have this Court and the public believe otherwise, the evidence will show that Father is simply a “FaceTime” Father, who is inconsistent with even talking to his child at best,” Moore’s motion read.

The case is ongoing.