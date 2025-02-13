BY: DM Published 4 hours ago

If you’re looking for the perfect gift for the wine lover in your life, we’ve got you covered. Whether they’re a seasoned connoisseur or a casual sipper, there’s a variety of unique and thoughtful gifts that can enhance their drinking experience. From crafty gadgets to curated wine subscriptions, here are some top picks to consider.

1. Coravin Wine Preservation System ($179+, Coravin.com)

For those who love to savor their wine over time, the Coravin Wine Preservation System is a game-changer. This device allows users to pour wine without removing the cork, preserving the remaining wine for weeks, months, or even years. By inserting a thin needle through the cork, the system pressurizes the wine inside the bottle. It’s a must-have for anyone who enjoys wine but doesn’t always finish the entire bottle.

2. Wine Subscription Services ($39+, Wineofthemonth.com)

For the gift that keeps on giving, wine subscription services are an excellent choice. Companies like the Wine of the Month Club deliver curated selections of wines directly to the recipient’s doorstep. The Wine of the Month Club offers three different monthly subscriptions, allowing subscribers to explore and discover new favorites.

3. Wine Tasting Experiences ($45+, Sanantoniowinery.com)

Sometimes, the best gifts are experiences. Arrange a wine-tasting tour at a local vineyard or a virtual tasting session with a renowned sommelier. These experiences offer the opportunity to learn, taste, and appreciate wines in a new light, creating lasting memories. It’s an ideal gift for those who value knowledge and adventure. A quick Google search can produce a variety of winery options in your area. That said, San Antonio Winery offers packages for just $45 per person. And since this is a gift, consider being the designated driver for your wine-loving friend.

4. Unique Spirits and Liqueurs ($18, Totalwine.com)

If you want to purchase a gift that feels personal, consider unique bottles they might not splurge on themselves. Chocolate-infused spirits, like Mozart Dark Chocolate Liqueur, offer a rich and indulgent experience, perfect for crafting decadent cocktails or enjoying a neat libation. It’s a delightful treat that adds a sweet twist to their collection.

5. High-quality corkscrews ($10, Amazon.com)

Believe it or not, wine tools are a thing! And there are some high-quality options to upgrade your friend’s wine game. Pulltap’s Professional Waiter’s Corkscrew is ranked by Food & Wine as one of the best overall corkscrews. The best part? It’s also affordable. It retails for $10 and is available on Amazon.

6. Wine pairing guidebooks ($32, Amazon.com)

Few things pair better with wine than food. Enhance your friend’s culinary adventures with a comprehensive guide on wine and food pairings. Books like “The Four Horsemen: Food and Wine for Good Times” provide insights into creating harmonious combinations, making meals more enjoyable and educational. It’s a thoughtful gift that combines a love of wine with the art of cooking.

Regardless of what you choose to purchase for your wine-loving friends, make sure the gift is thoughtful and tailored to their tastes. Wine lovers appreciate their favorite beverage, but they also value practicality and quality. Consider items that enhance their wine experience—because fancy corkscrews make everything taste better. (Just kidding!)

Would you purchase these wine accessories as a gift for a friend? Comment below!