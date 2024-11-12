BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 9 hours ago

There’s nothing like hosting the perfect party. Autumn calls for small gatherings, comforting meals, and the best drinks. However, when it comes to fall parties, choosing the right drinks can elevate any get-together. Wine and cider pairings are a fantastic way to complement the season, adding depth and richness to everything from savory bites to sweet desserts.

Why Wine and Cider Pairings Are Perfect for Fall Gatherings

Wine and cider shine at fall gatherings because they naturally echo the season’s flavors. The crisp, earthy, and fruity notes in many wines and ciders align beautifully with fall ingredients like apples, squash, and root vegetables. They also pair well with classic autumn spices — like cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves — which often pop up in fall recipes.

Both wine and cider are versatile, ranging from sweet to dry, bubbly to still, and light to bold. This allows you to tailor pairings to different dishes, making them a perfect fit for the diverse food spread at fall gatherings.

Ready to drink up? Here are six wine and cider pairing ideas for fall gatherings.

1. Charcuterie Board with Pinot Noir or Pear Cider

A charcuterie board with cured meats, cheeses, and fruits is an excellent option for grazing. Pinot Noir works well with many cheeses, offering a light acidity that cuts through the fattiness of cured meats. Pear cider is another excellent choice, with its semi-sweet flavor complementing creamy cheeses and tangy fruits like apples and grapes. Together, they bring out the best in each bite.

2. Mini Quiches with Sauvignon Blanc or Spiced Hard Cider

These classic brunch bites, filled with cheese, spinach, or ham, make a delicious pairing with Sauvignon Blanc. The wine’s crisp acidity and herbal notes highlight the quiche’s savory ingredients. For a seasonal twist, try pairing it with spiced hard cider; the cider’s warmth complements the quiche’s richness, making it perfect for a cozy fall gathering.

3. Birria Tacos with Malbec or Hopped Cider

Firstly, who doesn’t love a taco night with friends? These savory, spiced tacos are rich and intensely flavorful, making them ideal for fall gatherings. Pair birria tacos with a Malbec, whose bold flavors and hint of smokiness complement the tender meat and spices in the tacos. For cider fans, a hopped cider provides a subtle bitterness that cuts through the richness, adding a refreshing contrast.

4. Apple Crisp with Moscato or Semi-Sweet Apple Cider

Dessert calls for sweetness, and apple crisp fits the bill. Moscato pairs beautifully with the cinnamon-laced crisp with its light fizz and honeyed flavor. For cider lovers, a semi-sweet apple cider complements the apple flavors in the dessert without being overly sweet. This pairing is comforting and festive, the perfect way to close out a fall meal.

5. Apple Cider Donuts with Moscato d’Asti or Spiced Apple Cider

These fluffy, cinnamon-dusted donuts are a fall favorite. Moscato d’Asti, with its gentle sweetness and slight fizz, perfectly complements the donuts’ cinnamon-sugar coating, making each bite feel indulgent. For a non-wine option, a spiced apple cider brings out the apple flavor in the donuts, adding a cozy, festive touch that’s perfect for autumn gatherings.

Wine and cider pairing for fall gatherings can bring out the best in your seasonal dishes. The combinations above add a special touch to your menu, bringing warmth and depth to every meal. So, grab a bottle or two and pour a glass.

Wha are your favorite wine and cider pairings? Comment below!