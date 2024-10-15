BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 4 hours ago

It’s officially time to pull out your knitted throws, Halloween-inspired slippers, and favorite queer books! If you’re into swoon-worthy romances or heartwarming tales of friendship, fall is the perfect time to dive into something cozy. After all, there’s nothing better than snuggling up on a comfy couch with a book.

With that in mind, if you’re looking to add or build up your queer reading list, we’ve got you covered. Here are seven recommendations for cozy queer books that will keep you warm and entertained during these chilly months.

1. “Cemetery Boys” by Aiden Thomas

In “Cemetery Boys,” Yadriel, a trans teen, sets out to prove himself to his family by summoning a ghost. Things take an unexpected turn when he accidentally summons Julian, a rebellious spirit who won’t move on. This supernatural romance blends spooky vibes with a heartfelt coming-of-age story, offering a mix of magic, love, and self-discovery.

2. “The Body in the Back Garden” by Mark A. Waddell

“The Body in the Back Garden” is a fun pick for a cozy mystery. Felix, a gay retired schoolteacher, discovers a body in his garden and embarks on a quirky investigation. Lighthearted yet suspenseful, it’s an engaging mystery with twists and humor. Felix’s personal journey adds warmth to the story, making it more than just a whodunit.

3. “This Poison Heart” by Kalynn Bayron

In “This Poison Heart,” Briseis, a queer Black girl with the power to grow plants with a touch, inherits a mysterious estate. The story weaves fantasy, adventure, and rich family dynamics as she unravels her family’s magical secrets. It’s the perfect fall fantasy, with lush settings and a touch of danger.

4. “Orange September” by Jasmine Farrell

“Orange September” is a beautiful collection of poems that captures the essence of fall through a queer perspective. With themes of love, loss, and change, these poems explore the depth of emotion and reflection the season brings. It’s ideal for those who enjoy cozying up with lyrical, introspective writing.

5. “Fake Dates and Mooncakes” by Sher Lee

Are you looking for something light, sweet, and full of heart? “Fake Dates and Mooncakes” is a charming, feel-good romance. Dylan works in his aunt’s Singaporean bakery and meets Theo, a wealthy bachelor. A fake dating scheme quickly turns into something real, as the book blends food, family, and love into a delightful queer rom-com. Light, sweet, and heartwarming, it’s a perfect escape.

6. “Just Your Local Bisexual Disaster” by Andrea Mosqueda

Maggie, the protagonist of “Just Your Local Bisexual Disaster,” juggles three potential love interests while preparing for her sister’s quinceañera. This relatable, fun read explores the ups and downs of being a bisexual disaster with humor and heart, making it a must-read for fans of contemporary queer fiction.

7. “The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches” by Sangu Mandanna

In “The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches,” Mika Moon is a witch tasked with teaching three magical children while keeping her powers secret. Warm, quirky, and full of charm, the story touches on found family and self-acceptance, creating a magical and cozy read for anyone needing a feel-good escape.

These recommendations for cozy queer books offer a diverse range of genres, from romance to mystery to fantasy, all wrapped in the warmth of LGBTQIA+ stories. These seven stories are perfect for curling up as the weather cools. Grab a blanket, sip some tea, and dive into these comforting fall reads!

Which cozy queer books are making your reading list? Comment below!