Fall is here, and with it comes the perfect opportunity to add the best gender-neutral pieces. It is all about comfort and layering, making it an ideal season to experiment with gender-neutral fashion. Additionally, clothes designed without traditional gender norms are often more versatile and functional. When the weather starts to change, it’s easier to create adaptable looks that work for any occasion, regardless of gender.

Another advantage of fall fashion for all identities is that these pieces are timeless. You won’t have to swap them out next season because they aren’t tied to fleeting trends. And we all love pieces we can recycle for winter or even spring! Whether you’re out exploring a pumpkin patch or grabbing coffee with friends, gender-inclusive clothing lets you dress authentically while keeping warm and stylish all season long.

This season, embrace fall fashion for all identities with versatile items. Here are our favorite five pieces to add to your shopping cart.

1. Unisex Bags

A sleek, unisex bag is an essential accessory this fall. Crossbody or tote styles are fashion with function, making them versatile choices. Look for earth tones or classic black designs that pair well with everything. These bags are spacious enough to carry all your essentials, from your phone to a cozy scarf, while remaining stylish enough to elevate any look.

2. Androgynous Silhouette Jacket

The key to a killer fall look is an androgynous silhouette jacket. A bomber, denim, or oversized blazer offers structure without sticking to traditional gendered fits. Choose a neutral shade like charcoal, olive, or burgundy for maximum versatility. Throw it on over any outfit to instantly add edge and sophistication.

3. Utility Pants

Utility pants aren’t just practical — they’re effortlessly cool. Designed with a relaxed fit and functional pockets, they’re perfect for fall’s unpredictable weather. These pants come in various fabrics, from cotton to denim, making them a go-to for casual and elevated looks. Pair them with your favorite jacket or pullover sweater for an easy, stylish outfit.

4. Pullover Sweater with Moody Florals

Florals for fall? Absolutely! A pullover sweater featuring moody floral prints is an eye-catching way to stand out this season. Deep hues like navy, maroon, and forest green give florals a darker, more seasonal twist. These sweaters work for any body type and make layering easy, whether you pair them with your favorite Levi’s jeans, utility pants, or overalls. Plus, the print adds a fun touch to an otherwise simple piece.

5. Overalls

Overalls are a perfect gender-neutral staple for fall. They’re functional, cozy, and totally on-trend. Whether you prefer classic denim or want to try corduroy for a more autumnal vibe, layer them with a fitted tee or that moody floral pullover for a relaxed, put-together outfit. Also, if you want a fun twist to this classic wardrobe essential, try coveralls.

Gender-inclusive fashion allows for endless creativity and comfort, giving you the freedom to build a wardrobe that’s truly your own. From practical utility pants to statement florals, fall fashion for all identities ensures everyone has access to pieces that help them express who they are. So grab your favorite pieces and hit the streets this season.

What are some of your favorite fall fashion staples for all identities to style? Let’s chat in the comment section below