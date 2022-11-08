Get Out and VOTE: Stacey Abrams Expecting ‘Very Big’ Voter Turnout In Georgia

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) is confident she will secure the governor’s mansion Tuesday despite the impact of what her One Georgia campaign team called incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp’s “voter suppression regime.”

via: BET

“We are leveraging every asset of our organization to turn the vote out tomorrow, campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo explained during a Monday (Nov. 7) press call, according to The Hill, “It’s critically important folks turn out tomorrow. There is no lack of enthusiasm, there’s a lot of energy around voting and we expect to see very big turnout tomorrow.”

“We have a path to victory mathematically to pull off an outright win, to get a runoff or to be too close to call,” she added.

In 2018, when Abrams, 48, narrowly lost the gubernatorial election to Kemp, 59, she was relatively unknown outside of Georgia. Two years later, the HBCU grad became a household name as a titan for voting rights and was credited for helping swing Georgia’s Senate race to blue for the first time since 1992.

A win for Abrams would make her the first Black woman to serve as governor in U.S. history and would be a rebuff of conservative politics. However, a loss could mean a significant Republican stronghold in a battleground state that the GOP sees as key to winning the 2024 presidential election.

An InsiderAdvantage/FOX 5 poll has Gov. Brian Kemp at 50% with Stacey Abrams at 45%.

Another major Georgia race is for a seat in the U.S. Senate. Former NFL player Herschel Walker, the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate, is challenging Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. The InsiderAdvantage/FOX 5 poll has Walker at 49% and Warnock two points behind at 47%.

EVERYONE GET OUT AND VOTE.