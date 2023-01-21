Get It, Girl: 3LW's Kiely Williams Says She Had Sex with Three Members of B2K at the Same Time [Video]

Kiely Williams was out here living her best life while a member of now-defunct girl group 3LW.

In a new interview, Kiely revealed she had sex with not one — but THREE — of the four members of B2K at the same time.

And she named names — Lil Fizz, J Boog, and Raz B.

via Page Six:

The topic of the former 3LW singer’s past came up during an interview with producer Carlos King, who asked if William ever dated Raz B.

“’Date’ is a loose word,” the 36-year-old replied. “I wouldn’t give that definition. I think I said ‘entanglement.’ With all of them except for [Omarion].”

While her response took King by surprise, the “Playas Gon’ Play” singer said she is not ashamed of her past.”

“I’m grown, I can admit it. Everybody has their hoe days. Let them have ’em! We’ll look back on them days when we’re older and be like, ‘Yeah. I was out there thot, thot, thottin’,” she said.

King then inquired if her X-rated rendevous happened “at the same damn time” with all three musicians, to which she confessed, “Only one time.”

“That’s only a one-time thing. Look, everybody has to make mistakes,” she added.

The “Cheetah Girls” star then acknowledged how the interview will become viral due to her racy statements.

“I love that that’s going to be the headline: ‘Kiely’s a Slut.’ Yes, that’ll be a new one for me,” she quipped.

J Boog, Raz B and Lil’ Fizz have not responded to Williams’ allegations and the group’s lead singer, Omarion, was not part of the “entanglement.”

Williams rose to fame in the late ’90s when she joined Naturi Naughton and Adrienne Bailon to form the girl group 3LW. They garnered four Billboard Hot 100 hits, including “No More (Baby I’ma Do Right)” and “Playas Gon’ Play.”

Who are we to judge? Watch the clip below.

