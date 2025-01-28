BY: Zaniah Boykin Published 2 days ago

Unisex gifts come in handy whether you are participating in a white elephant event at work or taking advantage of after-holiday sales to stock up on potential gifts for next year. The key is selecting a gift anyone would love, no matter which gender they identify as. Here are five gender-neutral gift ideas that will put a smile on your loved one’s face.

Small Technology Gadgets

Tech gadgets are among our everyday go-to’s, and when they’re smaller, they’re easier to stash in our bags and pockets. A smartwatch can help a health-conscious person track and meet their fitness goals. A pair of noise-canceling wireless earbuds will help a friend enjoy their commute. A wireless speaker allows your favorite person to party like a rockstar, no matter which room they’re in. The possibilities are endless! For added appeal, choose neutral-colored doodads that blend seamlessly with anyone’s aesthetic. Whether for work, exercise, or relaxation, these tech essentials will surely impress.

Luggage

Everyone can appreciate a quality piece of luggage to travel in style. The more innovative the features, the better, so opt for a bag that compresses and has multiple compartments for organization. Choose a durable piece, whether it’s a carry-on or larger. You can also explore stylish overnight bags for short trips or weekend getaways. Functional and fashionable luggage is a gift that anyone would find valuable.

Meal Subscriptions

Even the best chefs can benefit from learning new recipes. What better way to enhance someone’s cooking skills than having a box of ingredients and recipes delivered to their door? A meal subscription saves time and energy while promoting a healthy lifestyle. The convenience of selecting meals for the week ahead is especially helpful for busy people. Most services offer customizable options to suit dietary preferences, making this a thoughtful gift that truly keeps on giving.

Combat Boots

The great thing about combat boots is that they can make anyone look more stylish. With unisex sizing, this is a perfect wardrobe essential, as boots are perfect for those looking to make a statement in functional footwear. Combat boots can easily complement different outfits, making them a versatile addition to anyone’s wardrobe.

Massage Gun



A massage gun offers a spa-like experience in a box. This treasure targets sore muscles for an extended period with variations in intensity. It’s an excellent investment in someone’s physical and mental well-being. A massage gun’s ability to relieve stress and tension makes it a universally appreciated gift. Many models come with different attachments to suit different muscle groups for every user’s needs.

When choosing a gender-neutral gift, make sure it’s both practical and functional, as this ensures the recipient can use and enjoy it regardless of how they identify. The joy of gifting lies in finding items that bring value and happiness to others, and gender-neutral gifts embody that perfectly.

Which gift is your favorite? Let us know in the comments!

