Garcelle Beauvais Won’t Take ‘Lesbian’ Comment to Kyle Richards Back: ‘It Wasn’t a Dig’

BY: Walker Published 8 minutes ago

Garcelle Beauvais is not backing down.

For those who missed it, here’s the recap. On a recent RHOBH episode, Garcelle tried to encourage Kyle to live her life freely and authentically. “Do whatever the f*ck you want to do,” she said. “Be whoever you want to be. If you want to be a lesbian, be a lesbian.”

TMZ caught up with the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star outside LAX, where she confirmed whether she and Kyle had kissed and made up after her now-viral “lesbian” remark on their Bravo hit.

As Garcelle put it … she was relieved to hear KR say they’re “good” now following the reality TV drama … and reiterated that she never intended to harm Kyle, rather she simply meant to be encouraging.

Garcelle told us point-blank she doesn’t feel she has anything to apologize for, as she meant it when she encouraged Kyle to come out as a lesbian … if that’s what she wanted to do after splitting from Mauricio Umansky, of course.

While GB didn’t share specifics about her off-camera conversation with Kyle, she did make it clear that she in no way issued an apology … as she felt her costar had a mea culpa of her own to offer up.

Specifically, Garcelle noted she wouldn’t apologize until Kyle said “sorry” for calling her an “a**hole” on the ‘RHOBH’ after show … when they had previously laughed off the comment.

Yet, Garcelle appeared optimistic about her friendship with Kyle … noting all would likely be hashed out at the ‘RHOBH’ reunion, which has yet to be filmed.

Garcelle previously stated it wasn’t said to be malicious. “It was more about, we’re powerful women, we can be whatever we want to be. So it wasn’t a dig, it was just supposed to inspire her to do whatever she wants to do.”