Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Daughter Kaavia Turns 4 With 'Encanto'-Themed Birthday Party [Video]

We don’t talk about Bruno, but we can talk about how Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade’s daughter Kaavia James Union Wade celebrated her fourth birthday at a party that was both fantastical and magical. The theme: Disney’s Encanto.

via: People

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade threw an Encanto-themed bash to celebrate their daughter Kaavia James’ fourth birthday over the weekend, dressing up like characters from the hit 2021 Disney film and posing in front of backdrops that looked straight out of the movie.

The birthday girl looked perfect in purple as Isabela, while Union, 50, dressed as Dolores and Wade, 40, made a convincing Bruno. Other characters represented among guests included Mirabel and Pepa.

“When we do #Encanto we do Encanto. We don’t talk about Bruno but we DO talk about Isabela. As if. #ShadyBaby #ToddlerLife,” Union captioned one video showing off the décor and attendees’ costumes, with a fun nod to the hit song from the film, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

“Hair flip on point! Happiest of birthdays!” Encanto composer and lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote in a comment, shouting out Kaavia’s uncanny impression of the oldest Madrigal sister.

Another video showed Kaavia posing in front of a backdrop of roses, which seemed like they could have bloomed straight from Isabela’s magic-power gift.

A few seconds into the clip, Wade (as Bruno) picked up his smiling daughter to bring her over to her Encanto-themed cake. Another section of the video showed Kaavia gently brushing her hair out of her face, embodying Isabela’s elegance.

“@kaaviajames insisted as soon as we returned from Africa, she could have her #Encanto themed 4th birthday party and she get to dress up as Isabella,” read the caption. “She came to slay, don’t play with her. I cannnoooottt!!! @dwyanewade call security.”

Among the sweet comments was one from Vanessa Bryant, who wrote, “Awe! Happy birthday @kaaviajames.”