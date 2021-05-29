Future Disses Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan in Leaked 'Maybach' Verse [Video]

Future isn’t done firing shots at ex-girlfriend Lori Harvey.

via Rap-Up:

Earlier this month, a snippet from 42 Dugg’s new single “Maybach” surfaced on which the “Toxic King” took aim at Lori Harvey.

“Tell Steve Harvey I don’t want her,” raps Future. “One thing I never seen was a bitch leave.”

However, on his original verse, Hndrxx was even more petty, taking shots at not only Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter, but also her new boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan. On Friday, 42 Dugg shared the unreleased snippet on Instagram.

“Must’ve forgot to tell her daddy she begged me not to leave,” Future raps. “Put baguettes on ya ankles damn near up to ya knees / She didn’t have a choice, but to go f**k a lame after me.”

How rude. Listen below.

