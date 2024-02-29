‘Frustrated’ Kim Kardashian Reportedly Wants Kanye West to Keep ‘Made Up’ Issues with Children Off Social Media | lovebscott.com

Kim Kardashian is ‘frustrated’ by Kanye West continuing to create ‘made up’ issues and blasting them across social media.

A source close to the situation tells Page Six that the Skims founder enrolled their children — North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4 — at the Sierra Canyon private school in Los Angeles because it’s a “fantastic school” and their kids need “consistency” among their friends, teachers and community.

“Kim has never kept the kids from their dad,” the insider says, adding that the “Donda” rapper is “hardly around” and can go months without seeing his kids.

Due to the nomadic lifestyle West, 46, has been living with his wife, Bianca Censori, the source tells us that the children would have to be pulled out of school and travel via plane to be with their father wherever he is overseas.

“[West] does not have a consistent home base, which emphasizes the importance of consistency for the kids in LA where they live. She will always stand firm on what is best for them,” the insider tells us.

As far as the kids’ education goes, the source tells us that the Grammy winner believes the kids should be placed with “unaccredited teachers” in his “unaccredited Donda school, which has been riddled with lawsuits.”

The insider notes that Kardashian, 43, previously allowed the children to attend Donda for after-school activities but stopped once the school shut down.

“Kanye doesn’t believe in standardized education in general and has told his kids that going to school is not necessary,” the source adds.

We’re told that Kardashian is “frustrated with his constant public attacks and naming of the school” by her ex because it “creates security and safety concerns each and every time for their children.”

“The school that the kids attend is a fantastic school,” the insider tells us. “She wishes this to be a private matter and Kanye would not continue to take his grievances and turn them into public matters on social media.”

“There should be no issues,” our source adds. “He makes them up.”

Earlier today, West took to Instagram to share his disapproval of the children attending school at Sierra Canyon, claiming that the private school is a “fake school for celebrities that are used by ‘the system.’”

“At this point everybody knows what ‘the system’ is code word for. I was removed from my dad by the system and the system removed me from my children,” he added.

“When the system drafts athletes they avoid working with those who have their father in their life because they are harder to manipulate My two oldest know they daddy is,” the fashion designer concluded, referring to his two oldest children, North and Saint.

Interestingly enough, when the former couple settled their divorce in October

2022, the reality star and the Yeezy founder agreed to attend mediation if they had any disputes regarding the children.

After that bullsh*t Kanye tried to pull with Donda Academy, he should just be quiet as it pertains to ANY matters of education.