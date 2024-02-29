Kanye West Requests Kim Kardashian Take Their Kids Out Of "Fake School" Used By "The System" | lovebscott.com

Kanye West has publicly asked his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, to take their children out of their “fake school for celebrities.”

via: Rap-Up

In the caption, the rapper wrote, “At this point, everybody knows what ‘the system’ is code word for. I was removed from my dad by the system, and the system removed me from my children. When the system drafts athletes, they avoid working with those who have their father in their [lives] because they are harder to manipulate. My two oldest know they daddy.”

Kardashian has not commented on the statement at the time of reporting. It’s worth mentioning that Sierra Canyon School has notable alumni, including Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Willow Smith, and LeBron James’ sons, Bronny and Bryce.

However, Ye’s criticism of the institution is not new. During a 2022 interview with Tucker Carlson, the Chicago native mentioned wanting his eldest children to attend Donda Academy instead of Sierra Canyon School.

“What they do is take all of the celebrities [kids] — the actors, the basketball players — and they throw them in this one school, and they indoctrinate the kids,” he explained. “My kids are going to a school that teaches Black kids a complicated Kwanzaa… They don’t teach even Christmas itself.” Following Ye’s public denouncement, reports indicated that Kardashian increased security measures at the establishment.

Ye seemingly referred to Sierra Canyon School on “CARNIVAL,” which came out earlier this month as a part of VULTURES 1. On the track, he spat, “This for what they did to Chris, they can’t do s**t with this/ Got my kids in a fake school, we ain’t…”

It’s been a long week for the 24-time Grammy winner, who also called out Adidas on Monday (Feb. 26). In a now-deleted social media post, he wrote, “Anybody who loves Ye would not buy these fake Yeezys. I never made these colorways, I’m not getting paid off of them, and Adidas is suing me. All these celebrities and the public will stand against a T-shirt or the color of my hat, but when y’all see me have my children hidden from me or see an actual Fortune 500 company rape one of your heroes in real life, don’t nobody say nothing or do nothing.”