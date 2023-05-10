'Freaky Friday 2' with Lindsay Lohan & Jamie Lee Curtis Is Officially In the Works

Jamie Lee Curtis has been campaigning to get a Freaky Friday sequel made, but now that she’s an Oscar winner she has a little more pull — because it’s officially happening.

via JJ:

Disney is reportedly in the works on a Freaky Friday 2 with Jamie starring opposite Lindsay Lohan as her on-screen daughter.

The body-swap movie from 2003 was a big success and grossed $160 million at the global box office. Adjusted for inflation, that comes out to $265 million in today’s money!

No details about the plot for the sequel are known as of now, but The Hollywood Reporter says the script is being written by Elyse Hollander.

Lindsay previously told the New York Times, “Jamie and I are both open to that, so we’re leaving it in the hands that be. We would only make something that people would absolutely adore.”

And we bet it’s coming straight to Disney+.