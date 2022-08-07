Frank Ocean’s Luxury Brand Homer Announces $25,000 Cock Ring [Photo]

Frank Ocean’s brand Homer is getting into that freaky sh*t — that expensive freaky sh*t!

The brand has announced a new line of accessories that features a diamond-clad cock ring.

via Complex:

An 18-karat yellow gold cock ring, the “the XXXL H-Bone Ring” retails for $25,570. To promote the extravagant piece, Frank took to his Instagram Stories to post a nude photo of someone wearing the cock ring, with their genitals blurred out.

It’s unclear if Ocean is the person in the picture, though it appears he received credit for the photo, with Homer captioning the image, “PHOTO: frank “PACO” ocean.”

The collection, which coincides with the first anniversary of Homer’s launch, is available online or at the brand’s brick-and-mortar store in New York City, which can only be visited by appointment only. Items start at $310.

In tandem with the announcement, Frank hopped on Instagram and posted a picture of himself in a black wig and orange hoodie, which he says are from his “tour that Covid cancelled back in 2020.

“Wigging w/ multiple fans blowing thru my hair + hoodie from tour that Covid cancelled back in 2020.. plus some sketches from my desk a couple months ago and a buss down Homer bday cake .. love u see u.”

$25,000 for a diamond dick circle? No thanks…unless Frank would like to send us one.

