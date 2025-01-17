Former View Cohost Elisabeth Hasselbeck Slams Joy Behar over Carrie Underwood Criticism: ‘You Could Learn from Her Strength’

BY: Walker Published 41 minutes ago

Former host of “The View” Elisabeth Hasselbeck pushed back on current co-host Joy Behar labeling country music star Carrie Underwood “un-American” for agreeing to perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony.

Hasselbeck, who served as a View cohost from 2003 to 2013 after her stint as a Survivor contestant — and who famously engaged in a heated on-air clash that led to Rosie O’Donnell’s departure in 2007 — spoke out Tuesday evening, hours after Behar voiced on the talk show her opposition to Underwood’s slated appearance at next week’s political event in Washington, D.C.

“That @TheView @JoyVBehar needs to simmer down off my friend,” Hasselbeck wrote on X, later posting a message speculating where she would eventually publicize her expanded thoughts on Behar “calling Carrie Underwood Un-American.” It should be noted, however, that Behar did not use the phrase “un-American” to describe Underwood on Tuesday’s broadcast of The View.

Still, Hasselbeck shared a photo of Behar to her Instagram Story along with a caption reading: “Joy — @carrieunderwood is an INCREDIBLE WOMAN. You could learn from her strength.”

Hasselbeck later appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program Tuesday night to expand on her thoughts on Behar. She began her chat with the host by saying that The View (which welcomed Hasselbeck back as a guest cohost in 2022, and again as a guest for Barbara Walters’ tribute episode in January 2023) has “refused to put anyone there who has a lick of sense on most days.” She also said that Behar’s criticism amounted to “nothing more than selfish personal publicity-gaining right now,” as she felt that Behar “wants to attach her name to Carrie Underwood’s name so that she maintains relevance because she know the ship is sinking.”

Earlier on The View, Behar said she was confused by Underwood’s follow-up statement explaining why she chose to perform at Trump’s inaugural ceremony.

“I would not normalize him. She says, ‘I love our country.’ How do you love our country and support and normalize somebody who was a convicted felon who really wants to destroy the country in my opinion? I don’t understand how you say you love your country at the same time as you normalize this convicted felon, which. I can say now every day,” Behar said at the table, later adding, “I would not be the person to say, ‘Don’t do it,’ because I believe in free speech and everything about it. I personally would not do it. No one’s asked me, but that’s another story.”

After news broke Monday that Underwood, country superstar and American Idol winner, would perform “America the Beautiful” at Trump’s inauguration, she drew intense backlash from fans on social media, and released the aforementioned statement on the move: “I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event,” Underwood said. “I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

Entertainment Weekly has reached out to Hasselbeck directly (as well as her representative) and to a representative for Behar at The View for comment.

Elsewhere on Tuesday’s live episode of The View, moderator Whoopi Golberg voiced support for Underwood’s freedom of choice in the matter.

“I stand behind her,” Goldberg said. “If I believe I have the right to make up my mind to go perform some place, I believe [she has] the same right. I have to support. It doesn’t mean I’m particularly interested in what I won’t be watching, but that’s just me.”

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on ABC.

