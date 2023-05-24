Former Police Officer Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Role in Bankroll Freddie Robbery

Justice continues to be served after rising rapper Bankroll Freddie was the victim of an armed robbery in 2019.

via: Complex

According to WSB-TV, Justin Mikale Thorne, 26, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to several felony charges and admitting to his role in the armed robbery. Thorne’s attorney declined to give a statement on his sentencing, but he did admit during a bond hearing in 2019 that his client got involved in the robbery after he and his family were receiving threats.

The news outlet obtained footage showing how the robbery went down in October 2019. Police responded to an armed robbery call at the Comfort Inn and Suites near The Battery in Cobb County shortly after 11 a.m. Once police arrived on the scene, Bankroll Freddie and his cousin spoke with them about the incident.

Footage showed Thorne parking his car at the motel and appeared to chat with two men in a Toyota Camry. Shortly after, Thorne was dressed in his police uniform with his gun and badge in tow, walking around the fourth floor of the motel to act as surveillance while the two men robbed Freddie and his cousin. It’s unclear if Thorne’s accomplices were arrested and charged.

WSB-TV also reports that Thorne resigned from the Atlanta Police Department two weeks before the armed robbery due to an internal affairs investigation. According to reports, Thorne offered to take payment from a suspect with an outstanding warrant in exchange for making the warrant go away.

Bankroll Freddie has been rising up the ranks after Quality Control’s Pierre “P” Thomas discovered and signed him to a deal. His 2019 single “Drip Like This” featuring Lil Baby and the late Young Dolph propelled him to release his 2020 project From Trap to Rap which boasted features from Moneybagg Yo, Lil Yachty, Trapboy Freddie and more.

In 2021, Bankroll Freddie signed with Motown Records and unleashed the 14-track album Big Bank which featured EST Gee, 2 Chainz, Megan Thee Stallion, Gucci Mane, and more.