Former Police Officer Sent to Federal Prison After Making Man He Arrested Lick His Own Urine Off Floor of Jail Cell | lovebscott.com

A former Mississippi police officer will spend a year in federal prison after forcing a man he arrested to lick his own urine from the floor of a holding cell.

Wednesday, Michael Christian Green, who was previously employed as an officer by the Pearl Police Department, received a 12-month federal prison sentence after previously pleading guilty to acting under color of law to deprive a person of his civil rights. Notably, the year-long sentence is the maximum for the charge in question. Per WLBT, the sentence is set to begin on July 26.

Last December, Green, who is white, became an ex-Pearl Police Department officer after he threatened to strike an arrestee with a phone and later filmed him being forced to lick up urine. The arrested individual, named in previous updates only as B.E., was reported at the time to be Latino.

As the Mississippi Free Press noted amid coverage of Green’s guilty plea in March, security footageshowed the arrestee at one point trying to inform Green that he needed to urinate. Ultimately, the man had to relieve himself inside the cell. Later, Green is said to have told B.E. to “lick that piss up” and “suck it up,” at which point the former officer started filming the man.

In prior comments to reporters, Pearl Mayor Jake Windham referred to the officer’s actions as an “egregious crime” and questioned how a person could treat another in this manner.

Green, now 26, has also been fined a reported $1,500 in connection with the incident.

