Former Patriot Vince Wilfork's Son Arrested, Allegedly Stole Dad's Super Bowl Rings

Vince Wilfork’s Super Bowl rings have been stolen and the culprit is believed to be none other than his own son.

via: The Blast

A father probably never thinks he’ll ever have to call the police on his own son. When you steal dad’s Super Bowl rings though, you leave him with little choice, but to rat you out!

According to reports, Wilfork told the police that he noticed his Super Bowl rings, his Miami Hurricanes championship ring, and more jewelry was stolen from him in 2020. He says he did not go to the police then because he believed that the jewelry may have been in a storage facility or at his residence in Florida. While Wilfork was spending the pandemic in his home in Texas.

At this point, it could be possible that Wilfork figured out it was his son who stole the items and therefore was reluctant to go to the cops.

Whether or not Wilfork suspected his son was behind the heist is a mystery. What apparently did happen was that a Patriots fan saw the rings being sold online and found a way to contact Wilfork.

Wilfork then contacted the seller and the seller told Wilfork that he had bought the rings off of his son D’Aundre Holmes-Wilfork for 62k. It was at this point that the police were alerted. The rings were ultimately given to the police. We don’t know if the rings remain in police custody. The man who was in police custody is Wilfork’s son!

D’Aundre Holmes-Wilfork was arrested on May 22 and charged with theft of property greater than $300,000. Bail for Holmes-Wilfork was set at $300,000. It’s unclear whether Vince himself posted bail for his son or the two were able to settle out of court in some way.

According to local news sites in the Friendswood area, Holmes-Wilfork is not listed as currently being in the custody of the jail. Therefore, something had to have happened between the May 22nd arrest and today’s date. The information leaked today because The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office released a police complaint about the charges against Holmes-Wilfork on Monday.

Sadly this is not the first time that Vince Wilfork’s son finds himself in trouble. Back in 2016, D’Aundre Holmes-Wilfork was actually a touted football prospect. As a linebacker and strong safety, he racked up 87 tackles as a junior in high school. He decided to commit to the University of Huston.

Back home from his first semester at college, he got arrested. News outlets at the time mentioned, “Wilfork allegedly had 381 grams of codeine in his possession when he was arrested just after midnight on Dec. 21, 2016”.

That incident got him kicked off the football team and it seems he’s been on a downward trend since!

Hate to see problems in any family, hopefully they will be able to work through it.