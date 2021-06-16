Saweetie On Giving Back Gifts From Exes: 'If It's Mine, It's Mine'

Saweetie’s response to a question about giving back gifts after breaking up with an ex is very telling.

During a new interview for Complex, the “Best Friend” raptress was very clear on her opinion on the matter.

When asked if somebody should give back their gifts after they break up, Saweetie responded, “I mean… if it’s mine, it’s mine.” It was also noted by the interviewer that the “My Type” musician appeared to be wearing a Birkin bag that her ex Quavo gifted her when they were together.

Saweetie and the Migos rapper made headlines when they announced their split earlier this year. Saweetie announced her new status in a tweet which read, “I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

“I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom,” the femcee, whose real name is Diamonte Quiava Valentin Harper, continued in another tweet. “Excited for this new chapter of elevation.”

Shortly after that, Quavo wrote a tweet in response to Saweetie’s posts. Quavo wrote on his own Twitter page, “I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time.” He then added, “I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives.”

Following rumors that he repossessed a Bentley car that he initially gave to Saweetie, Quavo confirmed it on his song “Having Our Way” on which he dissed the “Icy Girl” raptress. “Skrtttt Skrtttt takin back dat Bentley/ F**d dem h**s now I gotta act stingy/ new Huncho & Petro otw,” the Athens-born artist rapped in the audio. “Lil’ bitty b***h, she slimy, she sneaky/ I’m takin’ back that Bentley.”

