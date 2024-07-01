Former Late Night Host Amber Ruffin Comes Out on Last Day of Pride Month | lovebscott.com

Comedian and former late-night TV host Amber Ruffin came out as gay on Sunday — the last day of Pride Month.

via NBC News:

“In what will come as a shock to exactly zero people, I’m using the last day of PRIDE to come out!” she wrote in an Instagram post, sharing a photo of herself smiling in a tank top with the word “Queer.”

“Be proud of who you are, little babies! I know I am!” Ruffin wrote, then joked, “And I can’t wait to be discriminated against for a new reason!!”

The post was met with supportive messages from celebrities and fans alike.

Tan France of the show “Queer Eye” wrote: “Yay!! Happy Pride, love!! I hope you feel so loved and supported! ??”

Actor and singer Cynthia Erivo wrote, “Welcome baby love!! bathrooms are to the left, refreshments to the right, grab a chair. The DJ takes requests.??”

Actor Michelle Buteau wrote, “love this & love you ?????” Meanwhile Sophia Bush, who also recently came out as queer, wrote: “Welcome home Amber!! Our team just keeps getting hotter and smarter!! Happy Pride, dear one ?”

Actor and screenwriter Lena Waithe added: “You are loved and seen and appreciated!! ?”

Ruffin, 45, worked as a writer on NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers” for 10 years and went on to host her own “The Amber Ruffin Show” on Peacock from 2021 to 2022.

She was married to Dutch painter Jan Schiltmeijer until they divorced in December, Variety reported.

It’s never too late to be who you are!

