Footage Shows Inside Diddy's L.A. Home Ravaged After Federal Agents Left, His Lawyer Issues a Statement : 'There Was a Gross Overuse of Military-Level Force' [Video] | lovebscott.com

Diddy’s lawyer is speaking out on behalf of the disgraced mogul after Homeland Security carried out raids on three of his homes in connection with a sex trafficking investigation on Monday.

via THR:

A month after Combs was sued for sex trafficking and other allegations, agents raided the Grammy winner’s homes on Monday in Los Angeles, New York and Miami. A representative for Homeland Security Investigations New York said in a statement that the raids were executed “as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami and our local law enforcement partners.”

On Tuesday, Combs’ attorney, Aaron Dyer, called the raids “gross” and said the “unprecedented ambush [was] paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence.”

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way,” Dyer said.

“This unprecedented ambush – paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence – leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name,” he continued.

In related news, footage of the aftermath of the raid on Diddy’s Los Angeles-area home has been released. It looks like authorities tore that place up!

