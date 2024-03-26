Diddy Was Reportedly Planning a Spring Break Trip to Bahamas with Twin Daughters Prior to Home Raids | lovebscott.com

Diddy was reportedly on his way to a family vacation to the Bahamas with his 17-year-old twin daughters when Homeland Security raided his homes on Monday.

“Diddy was detained at the airport while headed to the Bahamas with the twins,” the source said.

Flight data showed his private jet had landed in the Caribbean, near Antigua, on Monday morning.

But our source told us the plane was chartered by someone else.

A video of Diddy pacing around an executive airport in Miami surfaced hours later, confirming he was in Florida at the time.

Reps for Diddy, 54, have yet to comment on his whereabouts or the investigation.

Homeland Security Investigations, however, previously confirmed to The Post, that: “On March 25, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

New York’s Southern District federal court, which issued the warrant, is where Diddy’s ex-girlfriend, Casandra Ventura (better known as R&B singer, Cassie) filed a lawsuit against the rap mogul alleging years of sexual abuse and sex trafficking.

He denied her claims, but quickly settled the suit within 24 hours of the filing.

Several other accusers subsequently came forward with similar allegations since Ventura filed her suit in November. Diddy has also denied any wrongdoing.

It’s unclear if yesterday’s investigation has anything to do with those cases.

But Ventura’s attorney, Douglas Wigdor, told Page Six: “We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law.”

“Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct,” he added.

Law enforcement sources claimed to The Post there would be further raids on houses associated with the mogul in New York and Chicago.

So — Diddy was headed to the Caribbean with his daughters but didn’t take his own plane which also went to the Caribbean at the same time? And he was bringing his alleged drug mule? Something isn’t adding up.