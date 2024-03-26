Xscape and SWV Announce Co-Headlining Queens of R&B Tour with Special Guests Mýa, Total and 702 | lovebscott.com

Xscape and SWV are hitting the road together!

via: Billboard

Monami Entertainment founder/CEO Mona Scott-Young tells Billboard, “Xscape and SWV are an indelible part of R&B music; their influence and reach are undeniable. These Queens of R&B have connected to the hearts and souls of fans and, along with 702, MYA and Total, will travel across the country this summer to give the fans what they have been asking for — an unforgettable co-headline experience! From their hit television series to embarking on this tour, the journey for these ladies has not been easy but they are all a living testament to the power of resiliency and strength through perseverance. I am so proud to be part of this defining moment in R&B culture and so grateful for our partnership with Live Nation.”

After its first show in Concord, CA on June 27, The Queens of R&B Tour will also stop in Las Vegas, Houston, Washington, D.C. and New York before closing in Los Angeles on Aug. 18. The tour is represented by Seth Shomes through Day After Day Productions (DADP).

A Citi presale begins on March 26; additional presales run through the week ahead of the general sale that starts March 29 (10 a.m. local time) via Ticketmaster.

Check out the dates for The Queens of R&B Tour below:

June 27 — Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord

June 29 — Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

July 2 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

July 3 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

July 5 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

July 6 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

July 9 — North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

July 10 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

July 12 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

July 13 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 14 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 16 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

July 17 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 19 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena*

July 20 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 21 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 24 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July 25 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 26 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 27 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall

August 2 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

August 3 — Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

August 4 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

August 6 — Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 9 — Detroit, MI @ LIttle Caesar’s Arena

August 10 — Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

August 11 — Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

August 13 — St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

August 14 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

August 18 — Los Angeles @ Kia Forum

*without MYA