Flavor Flav’s Longtime Wish To Meet Taylor Swift Was Finally Granted At The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards [Photo + Video]

Flavor Flav had been hoping to meet Taylor Swift, wearing a special “Willow”-themed shirt that read “I come back stronger than a ’90s trend,” from her 2021 song, to last night’s 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

On Monday (March 27), Flavor Flav attended the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif., where he made it clear on multiple occasions that one of his objectives was to finally meet Taylor at the event.

“I love me some Taylor Swift, man. Always did, you know what I’m saying. Word up,” Flavor Flav told one Billboard reporter on the red carpet for the event while wearing a shirt that read “I come back harder than a ’90s trend,” a lyric from Taylor’s song “Willow.” “Yo, check this out. I heard Taylor Swift keeps her clock on 12. Just like mines. And the reason I keep my clock on 12, is because 12 o’clock points straight up. Everyday, I’m straight up with you.”

In a second red carpet interview, Flav doubled down on his excitement to meet Taylor.

“I always loved Taylor Swift’s music. I’m here to support her. I’m here to support my girl,” Flav added. “I got ‘good blood,'” he continued, referencing the Taylor track “Bad Blood.” “I ain’t got no bad blood, today. I got the good blood, you know what I’m saying. Word up. On the strength. But I want to meet her, too, one day…I hope to meet her. I just want to shake her hand. I just want to shake her hand, take a picture with her. Let her know I’m from Long Island just like you. I love all of her music, man.”

Flav got his chance to meet Taylor at the event. Inside the award show, Flav ran into Taylor and the duo took a selfie.

“FLAVOR FLAV::: I come back stronger than a 90s trend,” Flav captioned the photo on Instagram, which shows him grinning from ear-to-ear with Taylor Swift at his side.