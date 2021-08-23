The First ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer Shows Peter Parker And Doctor Strange Messing With The Multiverse [Video]

When last we saw Peter Parker — which is to say Tom Holland’s incarnation of him — he was about to be outed. One of those mid-credits MCU scenes dropped into the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming showed a criminal on the verge of revealing Spidey’s real identity. The first trailer for Holland’s third solo go reveals that all hell broke loose: The world now knows Peter is NYC’s own friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, and no, he does not like it.

On Monday, Marvel and Sony Pictures released a breakneck first trailer for the much-anticipated sequel film “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” starring Tom Holland as the teenage superhero. But Spidey nearly got scooped on Sunday when a janky portion of the teaser was leaked online ahead of the planned reveal at Las Vegas’ CinemaCon 2021.

The official 3-minute trailer dives into Peter Parker’s newly difficult life after his nemesis, faux-superhero Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), blurted out Spidey’s true identity in a video blasted on jumbotrons outside of Madison Square Garden at the end of 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

In the new flick, Peter reaches out to magical Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in hopes he can cast a spell to erase the world’s knowledge of who Spider-Man actually is. But Peter is cautioned by Strange: “The multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little,” which sets Peter up for a meeting with Dr. Otto Octavius, a k a tentacled Doctor Octopus, a character originally played — and now reprised — by Alfred Molina in 2004’s “Spider-Man 2,” which starred Tobey Maguire as the titular superhero.

What just happened? Watch the official teaser trailer for #SpiderManNoWayHome, exclusively in movie theaters December 17. pic.twitter.com/gitbLCniOd — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) August 24, 2021

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” will be released on Dec. 17, 2021.