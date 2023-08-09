‘Fired When They Get Fat’: Lizzo Faces Accusations From Three More Dancers

An attorney for three dancers who performed with Lizzo said his firm was reviewing at least six further complaints against the singer from people who toured with her or worked on her reality show Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

via: New York Post

According to the attorneys, the complaints came from people who toured with Lizzo, 35, as well as some who worked on her Amazon show, “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.”

Defense attorney Ron Zambrano told NBC that several of the complaints detail a “sexually charged environment” while others are simply accusing the singer of not paying them.

“Some of the claims we are reviewing may be actionable, but it is too soon to say,” Zambrano told the outlet.

According to Zambrano, the body positive pop star once called out a dancer’s weight at South by Southwest during a post-show meeting.

The attorney claimed that Lizzo told the employee that it was “normal” for dancers to be “fired when they get fat.”

The Post reached out to both Zambrano and Lizzo for comment.

Allegations against the singer first shocked fans last week when three dancers accused the Detroit native of forcing them to participate in lewd sex shows and commenting about a dancer’s weight in front of a group.

Plaintiffs Arianna Davis and Crystal Williams also claim the songstress fired them. Noelle Rodriguez, the third person in the case, said she reportedly had to resign.

All three dancers allege that in February 2023, the Grammy Award winner invited her team for a night out in Europe that went south.

“Things quickly got out of hand. Lizzo began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas,” claims the lawsuit.

Davis claimed that Lizzo “pressured” and “goaded” her into touching a performer’s breast.

The dancers also claim the singer tricked them a month later into attending a nude performance, “robbing them of the choice not to participate.”

All three women are suing for general and special damages, as well as punitive damages and attorneys’ fees.