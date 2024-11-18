Feds Raid Diddy’s Cell at Brooklyn Jail to Seize ‘Personal’ Notes

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

Diddy’s legal team says the feds raided his jail cell and seized a bunch of privileged materials, including notes to his lawyers about his upcoming trial.

Prosecutors are in possession of attorney-client privileged material that was seized from the disgraced rapper’s jail cell at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo claimed the privileged material includes Diddy’s handwritten notes to his legal team concerning defense witnesses and defense strategies for his upcoming trial.

Advertisement

He said the feds admitted to possessing the notes and that the seizure violates Diddy’s Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Amendment rights.

‘This search and seizure are in violation of Mr. Combs’ [constitutional] rights,’ Agnifilo said in documents viewed by Billboard.

‘The targeted seizure of a pre-trial detainee’s work product and privileged materials – created in preparation for trial – is outrageous government conduct amounting to a substantive due process violation.

‘This is a matter of grave concern that, most respectfully, must be addressed immediately, because the U.S. Attorney, and it seems the trial prosecutors, are currently in possession of privileged materials we request a full evidentiary hearing as soon as the Court can accommodate us.’

Advertisement

Diddy was federally charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution on September 17, 2024.

The rapper has been accused of arranging ‘Freak Offs,’ described as ‘elaborate and produced sex performances’ arranged and directed by Combs while he masturbated and often recorded them.

He has pleded not guilty to charges alleging he coerced and abused women for years, aided by associates and employees, and silenced victims through blackmail and violence, including kidnapping, arson and physical beatings.

Dozens of people, some of whom were minors at the time, have sued Diddy in civil courts for a string of offenses, which he also denies

Advertisement

The disgraced rap mogul remains incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after being repeatedly denied bail.

The prosecution has accused Diddy of obstructing his sex trafficking case from behind bars by paying off witnesses and enlisting his own children in a ‘public relations campaign.’

They claim that he tried to influence potential jurors in his trial by getting seven of his children to post a video marking his birthday on November 4th.

His son Justin Dior Combs, 30, and six of Diddy’s other kids, including his baby daughter Love, two, sat around a birthday cake while Love sang ‘Happy Birthday.’

Advertisement

In the clip, Diddy could be heard speaking in the background, the first time his voice had been heard since his arrest.

via: Daily Mail

As we reported earlier, one of the notes that was found in Diddy’s cell was a note confirming he paid-off Kalenna Harper.