Report: Federal Prosecutors Provide Evidence Diddy Paid Off Kalenna Harper

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Federal officials allege that Sean “Diddy” Combs paid off former Dirty Money group member Kalenna Harper after notes recovered from his jail cell suggested financial exchanges for a supportive public statement.

Although it had been rumored that Harper was possibly paid off by the mogul, nothing had been substantiated. Now, prosecutors claim they have found evidence to support their allegation. Harper, was a member of Diddy’s Dirty Money crew, alongside Dawn Richards, who recently denied her lawsuit’s claims.

Federal Investigators claim to have obtained a note from Diddy’s cell during a recent prison sweep. Court documents reveal that the note could prove he paid off a key witness (Harper), referred to as “Witness 2.” Prosecutors claim Diddy reconnected with the witness, who was once “part of his inner circle” after she was mentioned in a lawsuit filed against him. They claim the witness’ Sept.13 Instagram post, came coincidently after their renewed contact.

Advertisement

Harper, who is suspected to be “Witness 2” did, in fact, make a post on the assumed date; as well as categorically denied Richards’ claims of abuse against Diddy. “I, acknowledge the recent lawsuit filed by Dawn Richards in which my name has been mentioned 33 times…” Harper wrote in a Sept. 13 Instagram Story post. “While I fully respect Dawn’s right to recount her experiences. l want to emphasize that her account reflects her personal perspective and should not be interpreted as a universal truth…”

via: Hot 97

According to the government’s filings, communication between Diddy and Harper accelerated in the days leading up to her public message.

Advertisement

Harper’s name appeared many times in Richard’s lawsuit against Diddy, a document he allegedly shared with her on September 11, 2024.

The government asserts there were more than 128 total communications between Diddy and Harper during this timeframe, culminating in Harper posting her statement on social media.

The government claims the text exchange between Diddy and Harper only added more suspicion.

Advertisement

The government argues that the communication, combined with the notes found in Diddy’s jail cell, strongly suggest that Diddy compensated Harper financially after she publicly backed him and rejected Richard’s experiences as unfounded.

Diddy’s next court appearance is set for November 22, where he will make his 5th motion for bond to get out of the notorious Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

His trial is set for May 2025.

Additional reporting via: All Hip Hop

Advertisement