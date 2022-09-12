Fat Joe and Sean "Diddy" Combs Join Forces for Interview Series at STARZ

Starz has ordered a pilot for an unannounced series with Sean “Diddy” Combs listed as an executive producer that will feature a documentary-style format with Fat Joe signed on to host. For the program, Joe will sit down with various celebrities and high-profile guests.

via: Revolt

Joey Crack will also executive produce the series alongside Sean “Diddy” Combs and the mogul’s production company REVOLT Studios. SpringHill’s multi-Emmy award winning studio division, founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, will produce it, as well.

“We’re about to create the biggest and most culturally relevant series on television,” Fat Joe said in a statement. “With Puff, LeBron, the incredible team at STARZ and myself teaming up, you have a dream team that is guaranteed to produce TV gold. Hosting a show has always been a dream of mine and I’m thankful for everyone who helped make it a reality. I promise you that we’re going to push the envelope, deliver compelling interviews and provide pure entertainment. Do remember – you don’t know who I know!”

“I’m excited to partner with STARZ and bring these cultural giants together to create the No. 1 show on television.” Diddy added. “Fat Joe is a very authentic and respected voice in the culture that deserves a platform to bring these important conversations to a global audience on a major network.”

Fat Joe continues to expand as a media personality with various projects on the horizon. In March 2020, he launched “The Fat Joe Show,” an Instagram Live talk-show where he interviewed politicians, musicians, athletes, actors, entrepreneurs and influential personalities such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Floyd Mayweather, Dwyane Wade, Jamie Foxx and Alicia Keys among several others, and the platform quickly blossomed into a news-breaking engine. He also recently served as a guest host for “The Wendy Williams Show” as well as the official recap for Triller’s Verzuz platform.

Congrats, Joe! You did it.