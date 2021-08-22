Fat Joe Glorifies Ashanti’s Dress and Recaps His Star-Studded Birthday Party [Photos + Video]

Fat Joe does everything BIG, so it should be no surprise that he had a BIG BIG celebrity filled birthday party in New York City.

Joey Crack’s star-studded event featured performances by Busta Rhymes, Remy Ma, N.O.R.E., Papoose, Jim Jones, and Ashanti.

The latter may have stolen the show by wearing a revealing blue cut-out mini dress that could have blown away if a sudden gust of wind blew. Joe, himself, was in awe of Ashanti’s attire. He spent several minutes discussing it on Saturday (Aug. 21) during a recap of his birthday party on Instagram Live.

“When Ashanti comes out that car, Je-sus Christmas! I mean, what wasn’t she wearing? Holy shit…She is looking like a motherfuckin’ missile out there in them streets,” Joe said. “So, Ashanti comes in and I’m like Jesus Christ. What part of the Fat Joe hyping her up is this? In all the years I’ve known her, she’s never looked better. She walks in, I automatically rush her to the stage because I thought the fuckin’ outfit was gonna fly off her. I thought we had five minutes with Ashanti in there… You know how they rip off the basketball pants? This was one of them dresses.”

The Grammy award winning singer performed “Foolish” and “Rock Wit You (Awww Baby)” for the crowd and her name even trended on Twitter once videos and images from Joey’s party began to surface on social media. “Gave em the blues,” Ashanti wrote in the caption of an IG picture of her in the dress. “This all they talking about,” Fat Joe commented. “Geeezus,” wrote Jamie Fox.

Swizz Beatz, LL Cool J, Slick Rick, Angie Martinez, Mary J. Bilge, Misa Hylton, Justin Combs and Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr., among others were also in attendance.

“When we do it, we do it big,” Joe said in his IG Live birthday recap. “COVID taught us that you can die at any moment. We live everyday like it’s our last day. You can’t take your money with you…”

Happy Birthday Joey Crack!