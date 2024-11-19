BY: Sierra Kennedy Published 6 hours ago

Fall is here, and you already know the vibes. The leaves are changing, the weather is cooling down, and it’s time to level up your fashion hacks for the fall. For the LGBTQIA+ community, fashion is more than just clothes—it expresses identity, power, and pride. But how do you stay stylish while transitioning from summer heat to autumn breezes without breaking the bank?

Here’s the tea: repurposing your wardrobe and investing in versatile pieces is the key to slaying all season long. From layering hacks to choosing transitional staples, here are seven fashion hacks that will have you turning heads this fall.

1. Invest in Statement Outerwear

A standout coat or jacket can elevate any look instantly. Think bold trench coats, faux fur jackets, or cropped leather bombers. For those chilly nights out, a dramatic cape or oversized blazer adds warmth and high-fashion energy. Choose outerwear in neutral tones or jewel colors (think deep burgundy or emerald green) that match your existing wardrobe, ensuring versatility.

2. Bring Back the Summer Staples

Who says you have to pack up your summer wardrobe? Maximize what you already own by reworking pieces for fall. Pair a flowy maxi dress with a chunky sweater and ankle boots for a cozy-chic look. Rock your favorite skirt over tights or leggings for an edgy twist. With the right layers, your summer favorites can become fall staples.

3. Layer Like a Pro

Fall is the season of layering, and the trick is to balance function and flair. Start with your lightweight summer pieces — like sleeveless tops or tanks— and add cozy layers like cardigans, cropped jackets, or oversized flannels. Layers let you stay warm in the morning chill but can be shed when the sun makes an appearance. Bonus tip: Mix textures like leather, denim, or knit to create depth and visual interest.

4. Accessories Are Everything

Sometimes, it’s the little things that make the biggest impact. Scarves, beanies, glasses, and gloves are not just functional—they’re an opportunity to inject personality into your outfit. Opt for bold prints, funky patterns, or rich textures like velvet and wool. Belts are another fall must-have: Cinch them over coats or sweaters to create shape and highlight your silhouette.

5. Swap Sandals for Boots

Boots are the ultimate fall shoe. From thigh-high stunners to chunky combat boots, there’s something for every aesthetic. Swap out your summer sandals for boots that bring edge and warmth. Try pairing platform boots with cuffed jeans or slouchy over-the-knee boots with a midi skirt. And let’s not forget the timeless Chelsea boot, perfect for any outfit.

6. Play with Color and Print

Autumn doesn’t have to mean fading into the background. Keep your looks vibrant with unexpected pops of color and playful patterns. Experiment with warm, earthy tones like rust, mustard, and burnt orange, or add flair with animal prints, plaid, or geometric designs. You can also incorporate this particular tip into your makeup routine for autumn! Fall is the season to mix and match, so don’t shy away from bold combinations.

7. Keep It Genderless and Fabulous

Fashion is for everyone, and fall is the perfect time to play with silhouettes that defy expectations. Oversized knits, wide-leg trousers, and structured blazers are flattering and versatile. Lean into androgynous styles by mixing masculine and feminine elements, like pairing a tailored suit jacket with a flowy scarf or rocking a hoodie under a leather trench. Genderless fashion looks are also perfect for those who like to focus on their skincare routine and a fresh face look.

Fall fashion is all about expressing yourself while staying cozy and comfortable. Whether you’re layering up, repurposing your summer staples, or stepping out in a bold new look, these hacks will have you serving season-appropriate looks with ease. So grab that pumpkin spice latte (or matcha — no judgment), and slay your way into fall!

For more inspiration, check out our Autumn Stylebook: The Best Fall Fashion Picks for All Identities to Embrace Now, and discover how Non-Binary Fashion Icons are making waves in the industry.