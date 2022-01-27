Fans Slam 'And Just Like That...' Over Holocaust Hoax Joke

The latest episode of HBO’s ‘And Just Like That…’ caused a bit of a stir on social media Thursday in response to what many are saying is a poorly timed joke.

via NYP:

The ninth episode of the HBO Max show made a controversial joke regarding anti-Semitism — and its Thursday debut fell on Holocaust Remembrance Day, no less.

One scene had the character Anthony Marentino (Mario Cantone) bring his date, Justin, to a dinner party hosted by Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and her husband, Harry Goldenblatt (Evan Handler).

Once Anthony and Justin arrived at the NYC home, the latter commented, “Is this a Jewish dinner? You know the Holocaust is a hoax, right?” Anthony then angrily told his date to leave as Harry — who along with Charlotte follows the Jewish faith — looked on, shocked.

Fans were furious at the distasteful line and expressed their disgust over social media.

“The Holocaust moment. I’m speechless. Did they have to include that? #AndJustLikeThat,” one wrote.

Plenty of viewers were decidedly not left speechless, though, when it came to airing their disapproval. “#AndJustLikeThat I can’t believe they allowed the scene where Anthony’s date said ‘the Holocaust is a hoax’. You’d think after 23 years the writers would know what ISN’T appropriate. Especially considering in Australia it’s International Holocaust Remembrance Day,” one fumed in a tweet.

“Did no one flag that it might be bad taste to put a throwaway Holocaust denial joke in an episode released on Holocaust Memorial Day #andjustlikethat,” asked another user.

”Anthony screaming GET OUT at his holocaust denier date is going to be the thing that gets me through today. #andjustlikethat,” a user tweeted, offering a more forgiving outlook. Still, another added, “#andjustlikethat Know your f – – king audience…. A joke about the holocaust on the official memorial day….are you f – – king kidding me! #HolocaustRemembranceDay.”

”Aye bruh! Who goes to somebody’s house and tell them that holocaust was a hoax once you find out the hosts are Jewish?#AndJustLikeThat,” one pointed out.

This isn’t the first controversy that has hit the “Sex and the City” spinoff. Viewers recently piled on hate for “woke” character Che Diaz, played by Sara Ramirez, and the show sparked drama when Chris Noth’s character Mr. Big died while using a Peloton bike in the very first episode. Meanwhile, fans also flipped out over the explanation for the absence of Samantha, played by Kim Cattrall in the original series, and is apparently ignoring her friends while living in London.