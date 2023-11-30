Fans Question ‘What's Wrong’ with Denise Richards After Bizarre 'Hot F*cking Mess' Return to ‘RHOBH’

Denise Richards may have been on one…or two…or several…during Wednesday night’s episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’

via Page Six:

The former cast member returned to the Bravo reality series to attend an explosive, cannabis-filled dinner party alongside another ex-“Housewife,” Camille Grammer.

After arriving at Kyle Richards’ house, Denise approached Erika Jayne, who asked whether she would be trying THC edibles with the group.

“I don’t wanna eat that stuff. I’ve smoked weed twice in my life, and I’m good. I’m not gonna say who I did that with,” the “Wild Things” star said while looking straight into the camera, winking and moving her smile up and down.

Once the women sat down, Denise, 52, continued making several peculiar facial expressions, winking and sharing her hot takes.

At one point, someone wondered why Kyle, 54, and Sutton Stracke were not at the table yet, to which Denise wondered aloud, “Did she have too much of the hors d’oeuvres?”

“Well, you know what I’m talking about,” she added while tucking her chin into her neck and pursing her lips to the side.

The dinner eventually devolved into a heated conversation, during which Denise remained quiet and only reacted with her face by scrunching her nose, opening her mouth in shock, laughing and slowly nodding.

Viewers immediately took to Twitter to wonder what was “wrong” with the OnlyFans creator — especially since she decided not to partake in the evening’s activities.

“Denise Richard’s [sic] was a HOT ? F***ING MESS tonight,” one person tweeted.

“I love denise richards… but my sis looks CRAZY,” another wrote.

“What’s wrong w Denise?” a third fan asked.

“I think it’s safe to assume that Denise Richards got her pre-party on. I’m fully here for it though,” another surmised.

“what is up with denise and all of these faces she’s making?” a Twitter user wondered.

“What’s going on with Denise Richard [sic]? She doesn’t seem like herself…….” another agreed.

“denise is on another planet & I’m living,” someone else tweeted.

“Was Denise Richards on something last night? No offense, she just seemed wayyy too out of it,” one more wrote.

Denise has not been active on Twitter in nearly a year, and her rep did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

The actress starred on “RHOBH” Seasons 9 and 10 before leaving in 2020 after a falling out with her longtime friend Lisa Rinna

It looked to us as if Denise may have indulged in a little something before showing up to taping. Whatever it is, we hope she’s okay.