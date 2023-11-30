Bronny James Cleared to Return to Basketball After July Cardiac Arrest, Expected to Practice Next Week

Bronny James has been given the green light to resume his athletic career — medical officials have cleared the USC freshman to play basketball again … just four months after suffering cardiac arrest during a workout.

via: The Athletic

“Bronny will have a final evaluation with USC staff this week, resume practice next week and return to games soon after,” the James family spokesperson said.

Just In: After recovering from a cardiac arrest in late July, USC freshman Bronny James has been cleared to make a full return to basketball. He will resume practice next week for Trojans and return to games soon after. Statement from James family spokesperson: pic.twitter.com/3aj490m6Fl — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 30, 2023

Bronny, the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, suffered cardiac arrest in late July. He collapsed during practice at USC and was taken to a local hospital, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he arrived fully conscious and neurologically intact. He was discharged one day later.

According to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, cardiac arrest is when the heart suddenly stops pumping blood. When this occurs, blood doesn’t flow to the brain or other important organs.

Doctors later determined a congenital heart defect was the probable cause of the 19-year-old guard’s sudden collapse.

Bronny warmed up with his teammates for the first time on Nov. 19 before USC’s 81-70 victory over Brown at its home arena. He has not yet played in a game this season.

“It’s awesome having (Bronny) back and on the team with us and participating with us,” Trojan guard Kobe Johnson said after the Nov. 19 game. “We want him back as soon as possible but we want him to be as healthy as possible when he comes back.”

On Nov. 7, LeBron said that Bronny has a “big moment at the end of this month” to determine how he can move forward in hopes of returning to the court for USC this season.

Bronny announced his commitment to USC in May, picking the Trojans over Ohio State, Oregon, G-League Ignite and Overtime Elite. The McDonald’s All-American was the No. 21 player in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite, and is part of a USC freshman class that ranked fourth nationally.