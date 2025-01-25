‘Family Matters’ Star Reginald VelJohnson Responds to Dave Chappelle’s ‘SNL’ Jokes About Him Partying With Diddy

BY: Walker Published 43 minutes ago

Former Family Matters star Reginald VelJohnson says he still does not know the origins of a fabricated story about himself supposedly having attended a party thrown by disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. And VelJohnson also had no idea that Dave Chappelle would tell a comedic version of it while hosting the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live.

While VelJohnson denied the rumors to TMZ last year, he recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter to share his thoughts on Chappelle bringing them back to the forefront.

Advertisement

“That stuff that came out is so false, but I have to hear it every now and then,” VelJohnson shared of the Diddy rumors. “But Dave Chappelle made it funny, and I really appreciate that. That was really cool. He made it seem very civil.”

He went on, “It was kinda nice to see him talk about me. I just wish he was talking about something a little bit better than that stupid lie with Diddy. But he made it funny, and I appreciate that. It made me look good.”

Chappelle’s joke revolves around the premise that the comic was too “ugly” to be invited to Diddy’s “freak-off” parties, feigning shock when he heard that the Die Hard actor was rumored to have not only been invited, but intimate with Combs.

“I saw one thing on the internet, so I’m not sure that it’s true — probably doubt it’s true,” Chappelle shared onstage. “But I saw it, some guy who said he knew Puffy [and] was like, ‘Yeah, man,

Advertisement

I was at the freak-off one time, and Puff was in there with Carl Winslow, the dad from Family Matters. He was smashing, and I was like, ‘Puff, what are you doing?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, feels good to make another man do your bidding.’

“And I was like, ‘Carl Winslow from Family Matters was there, and I wasn’t invited? It’s worse than I thought!’”

“I have no idea why they started that,” VelJohnson told THR of the rumor’s origin. “I don’t know why, and it will never go away. I never even met the man. I have no idea what they’re talking about. I just pay it no mind and keep on doing what I do. I have no idea why they put me connected with it.”

Advertisement

via: Vibe