Falynn Guobadia Shares Her Truth Following Split from Husband Simon, He Claps Back Saying She Cheated -- and Drops Receipts [Photos + Video]

Falynn Guobadia is ready to tell all — without the Bravo cameras.

The former ‘RHOA’ friend took to Instagram to tease an interview where it appears she’s going to tell her side of exactly what happened between her and soon-to-be ex-husband Simon Guobadia.

From the teaser, it also sounds like Falynn’s going to clear up some of the rumors surrounding her and Porsha Williams’ friendship and how she really feels about Porsha being engaged to her current husband.

Not to be outdone, Simon posted a Falynn’s teaser and added a caption of his own — accusing Falynn of cheating with a man named Jaylan Banks.

One quick peep at Jaylan’s Instagram and there’s an interesting video of him thanking ‘friends’ Simon and Falynn Guobadia for taking him out of the country for the first time.

On a previous episode of ‘The B. Scott Show’ podcast, we exclusively revealed that Falynn was in Mexico with an unnamed man prior to announcing her split from Simon. We now know that man has a name.

Buckle up, love muffins — the mess is just beginning!