In addition to being one of the biggest stars from Puerto Rico, Bad Bunny has been a vocal advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community. In a 2020 interview with The Los Angeles Times, the singer addressed his sexuality, leaving the door open for various romantic partners.

“It does not define me,” he said. “At the end of the day, I don’t know if in 20 years I will like a man. One never knows in life.”

Bad Bunny has emphasized that he does not want to be defined by his sexuality, as he has much more to offer fans. For those looking to learn more about the singer, here are five fun facts.

1. From Bagging Groceries to Topping Charts

Before his meteoric rise, Bad Bunny worked as a bagger at a supermarket in Puerto Rico while attending the University of Puerto Rico at Arecibo. During this time, he independently released music on SoundCloud, where his song “Diles” caught the attention of DJ Luian. This led to a record deal and collaborations with artists like J Balvin and Cardi B. Fast forward to Bad Bunny’s albums’ top charts, and he’s a three-time Grammy winner.

2. His stage name was inspired by a childhood photo.

The moniker “Bad Bunny” originated from a childhood photograph of Martínez dressed as a rabbit during Easter. His displeased expression in the photo led to the ironic name, which he adopted as his stage persona. “Bad Bunny, that name comes from a picture when I was a kid. I think that I was six years old,” he told E! News. “I was so mad. That was Easter day in the school, and the teacher picked me to dress up.”

3. Breaking Language Barriers on Spotify

In 2020, Bad Bunny became the first non-English-language artist to be Spotify’s most-streamed artist of the year. In 2022 alone, he amassed over 18.5 billion streams despite primarily releasing music in Spanish. According to Spotify, within a 90-day period, 95 million listeners played one of his tracks for the first time, and 51% of those plays occurred outside of Spanish-speaking markets.

4. Bad Bunny is a WWE superfan!

Bad Bunny made his in-ring debut at WWE’s WrestleMania 37 in 2021. The singer first appeared at the Royal Rumble, performing his hit “Booker T.” and later diving off the top rope onto The Miz and John Morrison. However, Bad Bunny did not stop there. At WrestleMania 37, he teamed up with Damian Priest to defeat The Miz and Morrison. In 2023, Bad Bunny returned for a San Juan Street Fight at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico, triumphing over Damian Priest in a thrilling match with fans roaring.

5. The entertainer can sing, dance, and act.

Bad Bunny made his acting debut in the third season of Netflix’s “Narcos: Mexico,” playing Arturo “Kitty” Paez, a member of the “Narco Juniors” gang. This group consisted of affluent young individuals drawn into the Tijuana cartel’s lavish lifestyle. Bad Bunny proactively sought a role by submitting an audition tape, which impressed the showrunner. In November 2021, Carlo Bernard told Entertainment Tonight, “I watched his audition, and it was great. He’s obviously super charismatic and incredibly compelling to watch.”

From his humble beginnings to his current status as a global superstar, Bad Bunny continues to break barriers. Based on the success he has attained, the artist is showing no signs of slowing down.

